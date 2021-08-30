Close to 400 students in San Pedro get the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19













Almost 400 students from secondary and tertiary levels made their way to the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on Saturday, August 28th, for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine against the disease. The next round of vaccinations will cover primary school students.

Accompanied by their parents/guardians, students ages 12-17 visited the auditorium within the San Pedro High School grounds from as early as 9AM. Every child was required to produce a signed consent form from parents or legal guardians before getting the injection. Identification documents such as a Social Security Card or passport were needed at the time of registration.

A couple of students shared with The San Pedro Sun that they were initially nervous, but the presence of their parents gave that sense of safety. Some described the injection as nothing but a pinch on the arm. One student said that COVID-19 is real, and people should take advantage and get that extra protection against the virus. Most parents said that if their children go back to face-to-face teaching, having them vaccinated is the best way to guarantee their safety.

Many of the students said they miss in-class sessions and hope they resume soon. If all students are vaccinated, the government said that distance learning could end by October of this year.

After the vaccine, students were observed for reactions for about 15 to 20 minutes. Medical assistance was readily available by a team led by Emergency Medical Technician Abner Bacab if needed. At the end of the day, no one experienced a severe reaction.

The national vaccination campaign for children ages 12-17 continues on September 2nd in San Pedro Town at the Ambergris Caye Elementary School. This will cover all primary school students from the island ages 12 and up.

The Pfizer vaccine is taken in two doses. The second injection is given 21 days later. Next week, vaccinations will be available for children who are not in school. Time and place are yet to be determined.































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS