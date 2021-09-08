Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine available in San Pedro; Pfizer available for pregnant women













Islanders getting their vaccine against COVID-19 can now request the Johnson & Johnson dose at the vaccination center at the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive. Pregnant women are now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the island’s vaccination center as well.

Johnson & Johnson is a one dose vaccine, and the body starts developing immunity against the virus within two weeks of the injection. The single dose is said to be 66.3% effective and the vaccinated has proven efficient in preventing hospitalization and death in those ill with COVID-19. The vaccine is now available countrywide, and the government continues to urge all unvaccinated persons 18 and older to get vaccinated.

Concerned pregnant women can now receive the Pfizer vaccine, which has been administered to children/students ages 12 to 17. Pfizer is given in two doses. The second dose is given within 21 days after the first shot. The centers for this vaccine for children have been at the Ambergris Caye Elementary School and the San Pedro High School. Below are the upcoming dates and times.

For persons 18 and over, the Lions Den is open Monday to Thursday 1 to 3:30PM. On Fridays from 8AM to 2PM. Of importance is to bring an identification document, such as Social Security Card or passport. If any of these documents are missing, a passport-size picture of the individual should be signed by a Justice of the Peace and taken to the vaccination center.

Once vaccinated, individuals must continue following health protocols. Practice proper hand hygiene, mask-wearing in public places, and maintaining social distance. The Ministry of Health and Wellness emphasizes that the vaccine does not prevent getting sick with COVID-19 but can prevent hospitalization and death from the disease.































