PAHO/WHO Belize donates equipment to boost risk communication efforts for COVID-19 to the Ministry of Health and Wellness













To boost COVID-19 risk communication efforts, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) donated several equipment and materials to the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) in supporting their COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign.

During a global pandemic like COVID-19, community preventive measures are crucial to fighting and controlling this disease. Thus, proper risk communication plans and actions are key to introducing and ensuring public health interventions and raising awareness of the seriousness of the pandemic.

Good management of communications is key to a successful vaccination campaign and for the population to accept and receive the vaccine and recommend it to others. Furthermore, successfully managed communication mitigates the impact of potential adverse events and demonstrates responsibility and transparency.

As the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues their COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, the donated equipment is primarily intended to improve their capacity to develop and disseminate health campaigns needed to encourage positive behavior changes and informed decision-making.

The equipment included:

15 Public Address (PA) Systems/loudspeakers

6 Projectors with Extendable Ceiling/Wall Mount

1 DSLR Video Camera

1 Wireless Mic for interviews

1 Teleprompter

1Laminator Machine

1 Video Tripod

1 Camera Stabilizer

5 128GB SD Cards

300 Chairs

657 COVID-19 Posters

As we continue to face these unprecedented times due to COVID-19, it has become increasingly necessary to keep the public informed on proper health measures and strengthen the risk communication component as an essential tool for providing the population with relevant and empowering information regarding COVID-19 vaccines as a vital defense in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

About PAHO/WHO

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) works with the countries of the Americas to improve the health and quality of life of its population. Founded in 1902, it is the world’s oldest international public health agency. It serves as the Regional Office of WHO for the Americas and is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American system. For further information please contact Zenena Moguel, Communications Consultant at [email protected], Rick Rhaburn, Media & Communications at [email protected], or visit paho.org/en/belize































