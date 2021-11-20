PAHO/WHO Belize donate IT equipment to strengthen Belize’s COVID-19 data collection and emergency health response to the Ministry of Health and Wellness

To strengthen Belize’s data collection and health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) donated 50 tablets to the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) for its vaccinators. These are in addition to the laptops, tablets, printers and wireless routers previously donated to the MoHW earlier in June for the country’s Immunization Information System (IIS).

“The donation of tablets will allow effective and efficient recording of demographic information of persons who receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Noreen Jack, PAHO/WHO Representative in Belize. “With the proper records, the collected immunization data can be analyzed and used to establish a population-based immunization registry which is key in assessing vaccine coverage.”

Electronic data collection at the vaccinations sites will support the development of an IIS that consists of confidential, population-based, computerized databases that record all immunization doses administered by participating providers to persons residing within a given geopolitical area.

Apart from the tablets, PAHO/WHO Belize also handed over several IT equipment to strengthen MoHW’s emergency communication capacity during emergencies and disasters. This equipment will be distributed to the district Health Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) throughout the country to develop their capacity to maintain 24-hour radio communication during emergencies and disasters. The donated items included:

6 VHF mobile/base radios

6 power supply units

7 Aluminum Omnidirectional Antennas

8 laptops with carrying cases

1 printer

1 Explorer 510 BGAN Terminal

“I can’t emphasize how much these donations have helped the country of Belize and the MoHW in the fight against the COVID-19 virus,” said Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of the MoHW. “One of the many goals of this ministry is to educate the public about pressing matters in the health sector. At this moment, those matters are mainly centered around education concerning the COVID-19 virus and the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination initiative. These donations allow us, at the MoHW, to take a step forward and move closer to achieving our goals. Thank you to our partners at PAHO/WHO for the continued support.”

About PAHO/WHO

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) works with the countries of the Americas to improve the health and quality of life of its population. Founded in 1902, it is the world’s oldest international public health agency. It serves as the Regional Office of WHO for the Americas and is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American system. For further information please contact Zenena Moguel, Communications Consultant at [email protected] and/or Rick Rhaburn, Media & Communications at [email protected], or visit paho.org/en/belize.

