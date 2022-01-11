.S. Government Donates 12 Ventilators to Belize in Continuing Pandemic Support

The U.S. Government donated twelve ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to support Belize in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. The donation was facilitated by the U.S. Embassy Security Cooperation Office and funded by the U.S. Department of Defense Southern Command through its Humanitarian Assistance Program.

Valued at US $200,000, the Hamilton-brand ventilators are modern and compact, and provide Belize with life-saving medical equipment at a time when COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing across the country.

“Every new ventilator that Belize receives can mean the difference between life and death for individuals battling severe cases of this deadly virus,” said Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones. “With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant around the world, it is vital that we provide timely support our Belizean partners in their efforts to provide life-saving care. As Belize’s foremost friend and ally, the United States will remain unwavering in our commitment to stand with Belize as we navigate, together, the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic.”

For decades, the United States has been the world’s largest donor to bilateral assistance in health and is leading the global fight against COVID-19. To date, the American people have contributed approximately US $5 million in COVID-19 assistance to Belize, including US $2.34 million through the U.S. Embassy’s Security Cooperation Office.

