New Polyclinic for Placencia Village

On January 21, 2022, the Ministry of Health & Wellness in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations; Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Area Representative for Stann Creek West; and the Placencia Village Council, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new polyclinic in Placencia.

The $2.486 million project is financed by the Tourism Development Fund established for the destination. The 5,650 sq. foot building will include consultation rooms, reception and registration areas, waiting rooms, an asthma bay, pharmacy, two triage rooms, laboratory, shock/trauma rooms. The polyclinic is expected to provide quality healthcare to southern communities and visitors who travel to these destinations in steadily increasing numbers.

In his address, Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health & Wellness, emphasized the critical importance of collaboration between government, municipalities and private entities in projects that will provide beneficial impacts to communities. He said, “This project will provide not only superior healthcare to our people, but will increase the attractiveness of these destinations to tourists, resulting in benefit to these communities and to the nation.”

The Ministry of Health & Wellness will manage the facility and provide the staff and technical requirements, while the Belize Tourism Board will manage the disbursement of the funds. The Placencia Village Council provided the land for the facility.

