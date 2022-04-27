Meet new Ambergris Caye’s health inspector, Zane Bradley

The last time San Pedro Town welcomed a public health inspector was in 2017, when Christina Sanchez-Martinez, hailing from the southern Stann Creek District, officially took the post. Fast-forward to 2022, and San Pedro has a new senior health officer. He is Belize City native Zane Bradley, who is proud to be serving on the island. Bradley shared that the experience with island residents has been smooth, and he looks forward to working with the community.

Bradley is not that new to the island. In the past, he has been on duty in San Pedro, temporarily filling the gap whenever a senior health inspector was on leave. The new island public health inspector has been in the public health service for 15 years and began his new position on the island just a few weeks ago. According to Bradley, everyone has been cooperating and abiding by the health requirements so far. “Everyone is doing what they need to do; we work together,” said Bradley. He pointed out that people and stakeholders cooperate by following all his recommendations when dealing with complaints.

Background: from private industry to the health sector

The health sector was not initially in Bradley’s plans. He worked in the aviation industry with one of Belize’s leading local air carriers, Maya Island Air. His mother worked in the health field for years and encouraged him to investigate a career with benefits in the future. With that motherly advice, Bradley sent his application to the Ministry of Health in 2007, was accepted, and started working as a public health officer in Belize City. The transition involved taking courses and getting familiar with the new job. “As we started to do fieldwork, I grew interested immediately in the job, and I must say from that day until now, I love the job very much,” Bradley said. Although he does not have a direct background in health, he does in Integrated Science and Technical Drawing from Anglican Cathedral College and St. John’s College in Belize City. The Technical Drawing has become very handy in San Pedro as Bradley and his team has to check building plans and other construction projects like septic systems. “I can read the plans very easily and understand what I’m looking at,” said Bradley. The goal of the senior public health officer is to be a friend and build a relationship with everybody and try to solve situations without mishap.

Bradley acknowledges all the work previous health inspector Martinez did on the island, and he looks forward to continuing that legacy and building upon the reputation established by his predecessor. Anyone who may need to reach out to Bradley for questions or suggestions can visit his office at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. However, because his job entails being in the field most of the time, he can be reached at cellular number 629-6010.

