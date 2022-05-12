MoHW Encourages Public to Safeguard against COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus continues to cause disruption globally and continues to spread in Belize. Over the last four days, the ministry has seen a steady increase in cases of COVID-19 countrywide, with the Belize and Cayo districts reporting higher than normal activity.

The public is, therefore, encouraged to:

1. Continue to wear masks over your nose and mouth in indoor and crowded spaces

2. Wash and/or sanitize hands regularly

3. Social distance and avoid crowded spaces whenever possible

4. Seek medical care early if you are displaying any COVID-19 symptoms

5. Keep chronic diseases well controlled by taking all prescribed medication.

Eligible persons are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and get a booster against COVID-19.