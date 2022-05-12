MoHW Encourages Public to Safeguard against COVID-19

The Ministry of Health & Wellness
reminds the public of the importance of the public health measures and vaccinations in reducing the spread and severity of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 virus continues to cause disruption globally and continues to spread in Belize. Over the last four days, the ministry has seen a steady increase in cases of COVID-19 countrywide, with the Belize and Cayo districts reporting higher than normal activity.
The public is, therefore, encouraged to:
1. Continue to wear masks over your nose and mouth in indoor and crowded spaces
2. Wash and/or sanitize hands regularly
3. Social distance and avoid crowded spaces whenever possible
4. Seek medical care early if you are displaying any COVID-19 symptoms
5. Keep chronic diseases well controlled by taking all prescribed medication.
Eligible persons are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and get a booster against COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health & Wellness reminds all persons to remain vigilant and continue to safeguard themselves against COVID19. The health of our country and the sustainability of our economy depends on our actions.
