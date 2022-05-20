Positive cases of COVID-19 on the rise; MOWH confirms another wave and new variant

There is a growing concern among residents of San Pedro Town as the number of COVID-19 infections is on the rise. On Thursday, May 19th, the latest report shows 117 new confirmed cases with only 27 recoveries. The total countrywide is now 709 active cases and counting. According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), this infection surge is due to the COVID-19 variant called Omicron BA.2, a sub-variant of the original Omicron strain.

The common symptoms are primarily headache, sore throat, and fever. Other accompanying symptoms include cough, difficult breathing, body pain, and aches. The number of cases in San Pedro Town fluctuates between single and double digits. For Thursday, nine were reported on La Isla Bonita. Island residents fear that the Covid regulations may return as positive cases increase. In San Pedro, the commercial life has returned to normalcy, with nightclubs hosting events that hundreds of people attend weekly. The concern is that if there is another wave, the island’s tourism industry could be shut down and again threaten the livelihoods of thousands.

The MOHW is asking Belizeans to help control and contain the infections. As a result, businesses’ surveillance measures have been increased to identify and isolate positive cases early. Anyone suspecting of having been near someone with flu-like symptoms or believing they could be infected asked to visit a health facility or testing site for swabbing.

Authorities in San Pedro continue to urge the public to follow the public health measures proven to help prevent the spread of the virus. Practice good hand hygiene, social distance, and wear a face mask in crowded public places, especially indoors. And last but not least, get the vaccine against COVID-19.

In San Pedro, vaccinations are available from Monday to Friday from 8AM at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. The clinic is also administering the booster vaccines against COVID-19 as well.

