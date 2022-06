Acute Psychiatric Unit Reopens at Western Regional Hospital

Situated on the grounds of the Western Regional Hospital, the unit provides services for mentally ill patients who become acutely ill and cannot be managed at home or within their community.

The ministry recognizes the importance of mental health services such as the reduction of the risk of chronic diseases related to stress, anxiety, and substance abuse. Mental health services can also save lives and improve the outlook of persons who may feel hopeless and lost.

