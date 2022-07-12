Newest COVID-19 variant detected in Belize

On Tuesday, July 12th, the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed the presence of the latest subvariant of the deadly COVID-19, Omicron BA.5, in Belize. The ministry confirmed this after the results of 40 samples dated between June 1st to the 28th tested with the Omicron variant. The report’s breakdown shows that 39 samples were positive for the BA.2 subvariant, and one sample tested positive for BA.5, the latest strain of this toxic disease.

The ministry informs that the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 are predominant sub-variants circulating in the United States of America (USA) and other countries. According to reports, anyone infected with these sub-variants presents varying symptoms, which include runny nose, sore throat, headache, tiredness, cough, body aches, and fever. Different media outlets in the USA report that these variants are causing an increase in positive cases.

The government continues to advise the general population to get vaccinated. The health authorities say the vaccine provides significant evidence to protect against severe illness and death caused by the COVID-19 virus. The vulnerable population such as the elderly, pregnant women, and persons with underlying medical conditions should be a priority to keep COVID-19 free.

Currently, the number of infections in Belize continues to fluctuate. Some weeks ago, it was in the thousands, but lately, it is below a thousand active cases nationwide. The number of hospitalizations has reduced, and most cases in the country have not been considered severe.

MOHW recommends getting vaccinated if individuals have not done so. Continue using a well-fitted face mask, especially in crowded indoor areas, and practice regular hand washing, social distancing, and sanitization.

