India donates 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to Belize

Since February 1st, the country has been without the AstraZeneca vaccines. At that time, the other types of vaccines available were Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Sinopharm. Six months later, AstraZeneca is again available in Belize thanks to a generous donation of 10,000 doses from the Government and people of India.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are usually open Monday to Friday across the country. In San Pedro Town, the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II is the vaccination site opening Monday to Friday, 8AM-3PM. The center also offers booster shots for persons receiving their second vaccine dose three months later.

Vaccination statistics

As of July 18th, 227,658 persons, or 52.9%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 217,803 or 50.6% are fully vaccinated. Of the population aged 12 to 17, 26,720 or 45.8% have received two vaccines, and 5,274 or 7.2% of those ages 5 to 11 have received two doses. To date, 49,878 booster shots have been issued. Currently, the total number of deaths is 680 and 515 active cases.

The Government of Belize (GOB) extends its gratitude to the people and the Government of India for the invaluable donation of AstraZeneca vaccines, which will help to protect Belizeans against COVID-19. GOB said this is the second donation of vaccines that India has so generously provided to Belize.

The government reminds the public that an unvaccinated person is 24 times more likely to suffer from severe illness and die due to COVID-19 when compared to vaccinated individuals. The Ministry of Health & Wellness encourages persons, especially the vulnerable population such as the elderly, pregnant women, and persons with underlying medical conditions, to protect themselves by getting vaccinated. The ministry also asks people to continue utilizing a well-fitted face mask, especially in crowded indoor and outdoor areas, to practice regular hand washing, sanitizing, and social distancing.

