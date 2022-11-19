HPV Test Available at Public Health Facilities Countrywide

On November 17, 2022, on the second anniversary of the launch of the Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer as a Public Health Problem by the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Health & Wellness announces that the human papillomavirus (HPV) test is now available at its public health facilities countrywide.

The test allows for the early detection of persistent HPV infection in women, which can develop into cervical cancer if left untreated. Women 25 to 65 years of age are the target population for HPV testing, particularly women who have never done cervical cancer screening and those who were last screened more than three years ago.

Over 90% of cervical cancer is caused by high-risk human papillomaviruses (hrHPV). It is the second most common type of cancer among women in Belize, which is among the Caribbean countries with the highest mortality rate due to cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is preventable through the HPV vaccine and regular screening and is curable when detected early.

Get HPV tested, Prevent Cervical Cancer.

