MOHW Advises on the Responsible Use of Antibiotics

To reduce the incidence of antibiotic resistance within Belize’s population, the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) advises the public to:

1. only use antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents when prescribed by a registered doctor;

2. always take antibiotics on time;

3. complete the entire duration of your treatment even if you are feeling better; and

4. refrain from sharing your antibiotics with others or taking antibiotics that have been prescribed for someone else.

Antibiotics are powerful, lifesaving medications that fight off bacterial infections; however, when overused or misused, they can cause more harm by creating antibiotic resistance – when the antibiotic becomes ineffective against the same bacterial infections they were designed to treat.

The MOHW, in collaboration with the Belize Police Department and Customs and Excise Department, is increasing its surveillance for illegal antibiotics. Any individual found to be acting in contravention of the Antibiotics Act will be prosecuted.

The ministry reminds the public that, in accordance with the Antibiotics Act, CAP 33 of the Substantive Laws of Belize:

• The importation and storage of antibiotics should only be conducted by entities which hold a license issued by MOHW to do so.

• Importers of antibiotics should only sell or transfer antibiotics to registered practitioners and pharmacies that hold a license issued by MOHW.

• Antibiotics should not be sold to shops. Merchants are advised not to purchase for resale antibiotics in any presentation (ointments, tablets, capsules, injectables, etc.)

• Antibiotics should only be sold by licensed pharmaceutical facilities and with a valid prescription from a registered doctor.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness looks forward to the public’s cooperation in ensuring the responsible use of antibiotics. Please contact the ministry at 822-2325 or 828-6721, or a pharmacist for more information.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS