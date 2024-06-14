SPTC partners with local Health Inspector to prepare for mosquito season

Ambergris Caye becomes more prone to mosquito infestation and activity as the rainy season approaches from June through November. Mosquitoes are particularly troublesome during heavy rains, sunrise, and sunset, so the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is proactively tackling this issue. They plan to use a fogging strategy with a service machine to eliminate mosquito larvae, ensuring the community’s safety and comfort during this season.

These pesky insects are not only annoying but also pose serious health risks. Mosquito-borne diseases, such as Zika, West Nile, Chikungunya, Dengue, and Malaria, can be spread quickly among people by an infected mosquito. Symptoms may include headache, fever, muscle pain, fatigue, diarrhea, and rash. It’s crucial to take preventive measures to protect yourself.

Alex Eck from the Sanitation Department at the SPTC office shared more details about the plan to control the mosquito population during the rainy season. He stated, “We are currently planning an approach to eliminate mosquitoes, which are expected due to the heavy rainy season approaching. We have a fog cycle in place for fogging that will be rotated. We also plan to go up north of the Ambergris Caye to spray and prevent mosquitoes from entering the area. The scheduled fogging times will be from 4AM to 6AM and 6PM to 9PM, which will be rotated depending on the weather. We will announce the fogging schedules for different areas on the SPTC Facebook page.” As SPTC prepares to implement its plan, its equipment is being serviced, and the Health Department has inspected the fogging equipment and health standards with the council’s facilities.

Eck further commented, “In the meantime, we kindly ask residents to follow preventive protocols to stop these insects from breeding. These practices include emptying any containers of wastewater or covering all things that can hold water, maintaining and ensuring swimming pools are operating and cleaned properly, repairing or preventing outside leaks, changing water collection pans for plant pots weekly, and mowing the lawn frequently. All these practices can help prevent these insects from hatching.”

For the most up-to-date information on fogging schedules in your area, visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/ regularly or call 226-2198 with any questions.