San Pedro Community Blood Drive yields 18 pints

The San Pedro Community, in a united effort, held its second blood drive on Saturday, June 15th, at the Washington University of Health and Science (WUHS) facilities. This collective effort, which saw a significant turnout, resulted in 18 pints of blood collection. This blood, a lifeline for many, was then transported to the blood bank in Belize City, where it is now available to the island community and the country, potentially saving numerous lives.

The blood drive, which commenced at 8AM and concluded at 2PM, was met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Medical personnel and volunteers warmly welcomed donors at the WUHS throughout the day. While not everyone was eligible to donate, those in acceptable condition were more than happy to contribute a pint of blood to this noble cause. Some had even made appointments and arrived at specific times according to their schedule, including police officers from the San Pedro Police Formation.

One of the organizers reiterated the importance of supporting every blood drive. The number of donors may vary, but blood needs are constant. Understanding that one pint of blood can save up to three lives is crucial. Therefore, the San Pedro Community Blood Drive team will continue to reach out to the community, emphasizing the ongoing need for blood collection and the potential to make a life-saving difference with each donation.

The next blood drive will be within the next three months. The San Pedro Community Blood Drive team advises potential donors to get plenty of rest and a good night’s sleep when preparing to donate blood. They also recommend blood donors eat a meal high in iron and drink plenty of healthy fluids before donating.

A BIG thank you goes out to all the volunteers and sponsors who contributed to the event’s success. The coordinating team also commended Ashty Dennison, Brenda Letendre, WUHS, and Phillip Ramsey. For any blood emergency, text 615-4300 with the name of the person in need of blood, blood type, amount, and the name of the medical center where the patient is hospitalized.