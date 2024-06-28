Get Your Head In The Game!

Press Release – San Pedro Town, Belize – June 25, 2024 – Whether you’re a Belizean, an expat, or a vacationer, there are a few easy options for you to play a part in strengthening blood collection in the country of Belize. Starting with blood donation! We have 5 patients requesting 23 pints. Island Donors Squad (IDS) is ramping up in a huge way for its next Blood Drive at Ambergris Hope Hospital on June 29th in San Pedro. From 8:30am – 2:00pm.

And it’s going to be big! So BIG that Black Canyon Rotary and their Interact team are coming from Colorado to volunteer at the blood drive!!

In honor of World Donor Day IDS is holding a 2024 Blood Drive Challenge: the Parishioners VS the Public. Sagebrush Church came out of the gate with 22 registered donors and still a week left to go. The Public with 12 donors signed up, needs to step up their game if they want to win.

Grand prize of a 20-person sunset sail from Seaduced by Belize for lucky donors from the winning team, will be chosen by random name draw. There will also be a prize for the team with the most O- donors.

To schedule a donation and join a team for a chance to win a seat on the boat, please visit Facebook Island Donors Squad – https://www.facebook.com/IslandDonorsSquad/ and send us a message in Messenger.

Donating is easy and painless. Following the short intake process, the donation itself is only about 20 minutes on average.

To qualify as a donor, you must:

● be between the ages of 18 and 65

● have no tattoos, piercings or surgeries in the last year

● have no allergies to medicines

● No alcohol 24 h prior

● Full pre-screening list will be provided to all registered donors

Blood Drive Betting Squares

For those of you who can’t donate blood, you can still join the fun with Blood Drive Betting Betting Squares. Visit popular local bars, Carlos and Ernie’s Runway Bar, Coco’s Loco Pool & Beach Bar, Palapa Bar and Storm. Place your $10 bet while enjoying some good food and drinks. You could be the lucky person to win half the cash! You better hurry as the squares are going fast!

A Smart Team Donation

IDS would like to thank Toast Seaside Boozery and Grill and team Motley Crew for donating their $250 BZ trivia winnings to our worthy cause. Celebrating World Donor Day 2024 in Belize World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 each year to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products. ‘20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!’ Worldwide and throughout the month of June, blood collection agencies increase activities and education campaigns. Highlighting the importance of blood donation is the first step to recruiting healthy donors and building a strong blood reserve.

2024 World Donor Day in Belize

Island Donors Squad (IDS) has been extra active this June. IDS participated in a Belize City Health fair hosted by the Belize Blood Donor Association and recruited France Garcia, Joseph Martinez and Danika Wesby through the Leadership Intervention Unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries. While there, IDS invited the Belize Red Cross to participate at their June Drive. Thank you too to the generosity of Rotary Club members, Joseph and Catherine Cooper for donating $200 BZ that helped fund IDS’ presence in Belize City for the World Donor Day Drive. Also, to Ramada by Wyndham along with Adam and Cassian of Caribbean Sprinter water taxi for their invaluable support. $50 BZ was collected in the “dolla drive” while directing drivers from nearby thoroughfare.

Island Donors Squad is grateful for all those whose heads are already in the game and teaming up to strengthen blood collection in Belize!! Find Island Donors Squad on Facebook, like and follow the challenge results and our important cause.