Dengue cases on the rise; Belize District reports low numbers

The rainy season brings much-needed precipitation following an extended drought, resulting in a spike in mosquitoes. These blood-thirsty insects can carry a host of diseases, one being the dangerous Dengue Fever. While cases on the Cayes and the Belize District are reportedly low, the latest report from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) reports over 800 Dengue cases countrywide.

Local authorities in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, follow the reports and hope there is no disease outbreak in the Cayes. The public is advised that removing empty containers and debris like coconut shells and keeping their properties clean can help eliminate potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The office of the Public Health Inspector in San Pedro was not available for comments; however, the number of confirmed cases in the Belize District, which includes San Pedro, was at 73 on Monday, July 8th, during a report from MOHW’s Vector Control Chief and Operations Kim Bautista.

He stated that as of Monday, there were 865 Dengue cases countrywide. “A total of 383 were clinically lab confirmed and 482 clinical confirmed only,” he explained. “As per the repors, 75% of those cases come from the Orange Walk, Cayo, and Toledo Districts.” Bautista said the Cayo District registered 225 Dengue cases, followed by the Orange Walk District with 197 and Toledo with 224. Bautista noted that contrary to recent years, Belize City and, by extension, the district used to account for a higher number of cases by this time of the year. Bautista ended by saying that in 2023, as a country, there were a total of 3,054 Dengue cases reported. His department is optimistic that the country may register fewer cases this year.

Dengue is a dangerous disease, causing painful fever, rashes, and debilitating illness. Patients should rest, rehydrate, and take medications such as acetaminophen for fever and pain to relieve symptoms. Patients should avoid medicines with aspirin.

In the meantime, the San Pedro Town Council is expected to start spraying throughout the different subdivisions across town.