Ambergris Caye residents can now register for the National Health Insurance Program

As announced in March of this year, Belize’s National Health Insurance (NHI) Program will start rolling out in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker. The NHI program allows registered members to obtain medical services from select healthcare providers for a fraction of the regular price or for free in some instances. While the details are finalized, residents in San Pedro can start registering at the San Carlos Medical Center in the downtown area on Pescador Drive. They must provide a valid social security number, proof of address, the number of family members living at the same residence, and a contact telephone number.

The health program was supposed to begin in the Cayes on July 1st, but Hurricane Beryl caused delays in the official launch. As a result, the program should be available at selected healthcare centers in San Pedro and Caye Caulker later this month. Currently, the only known medical facility set to offer NHI is the San Carlos Medical Center. A second health center in San Pedro will join the program when it officially starts. In Caye Caulker, a private clinic operated by Dr. Dimas Sansorez, is also expected to be part of the NHI program.

Dr. Giovanni Solorzano at the San Carlos Medical Center stated that this program will significantly benefit many islanders in San Pedro. Dr. Solorzano mentioned that his clinic offers primary healthcare services covered by NHI. He explained that anyone registered at his health center will have access to general medical consultations, laboratory tests, X-ray services, ultrasound, and access to any necessary medication. This also includes diagnosing diseases and managing health issues like hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and HIV/AIDS, as well as other acute illnesses.

According to Solorzano, the NHI will cover 90% of the medical bill, and the patient will only pay 10% of the expenses. He encourages anyone on the island to register and benefit from the NHI program, as it offers improved access to primary health care services from private clinics for islanders. Solorzano also shared that he is excited to offer NHI at his clinic and was involved in the discussions establishing the program in 2000. At that time, he was contacted by the Ministry of Health to participate in a one-day workshop to discuss the draft operation manual for the proposed pilot project.

The NHI pilot project was initially launched for residents of the south side of Belize City in August 2021. Following this, the program was extended to cover the wider Belize City area and subsequently to Orange Walk and Corozal Towns in the following years. Most recently, NHI was introduced at four clinics in the southern districts of Stann Creek and Toledo.

Until now, NHI has only been accessible at public hospitals. However, the program was recently expanded under a new government administration, and it will now also be available at eligible private health centers.

The National Health Insurance program is open to both children and adults. If you are interested in participating in the program in San Pedro, you can visit the San Carlos Medical Center on Pescador Drive or contact them at 613-2918 and 226-2918. For further information about the NHI program, visit their website at www.nhi.bz.