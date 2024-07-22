National Health Insurance program officially launched in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye

The National Health Insurance (NHI) program was officially launched in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, following a signing ceremony with two private clinics on the island. The program aims to provide access to primary healthcare services at a reduced cost. To sign up, residents can now visit San Carlos Medical Center and San Pedro Urgent Care and present their Social Security Card. The national program will be introduced in Caye Caulker later this year.

The launch event commenced at 10AM on Friday, July 19th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium with the national anthem and an invocation by Father Eduardo Montemayor. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez welcomed the attendees and expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the office of the Area Representative for their support in making the program a reality.

It was announced during the ceremony that the private health centers will be required to offer all necessary primary care services under the NHI program within the next three months. Additionally, negotiations are underway to establish support services contracts with laboratories, imaging facilities, and pharmacies. Services under the NHI program will cover a range of medical needs, including eye care, disease diagnosis, management of health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and HIV/AIDS, as well as treatment for other acute illnesses.

Dr. Marco Tulio Mendez, Chairman of NHI, emphasized that the program intends to provide quality healthcare services through effective partnerships with public and non-governmental institutions. He clarified that the NHI aims to purchase quality healthcare and is not about privatizing healthcare. The primary vision of the NHI is to promote quality health and wellness for all.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez highlighted the benefits of NHI, stating that San Pedranos can now access essential medical services at an affordable cost. He mentioned that the government has significantly increased funding for the program to make critical medical services accessible to as many people as possible.

Narda Garcia, Chief Executive Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister, affirmed that the expansion of NHI is ongoing across the country. Plans to launch the program in other districts will follow the completion of the approval and contract signing process. For more information, individuals can visit the program’s website at www.nhi.bz.

Before the contract signing, the Minister of Health and Wellness, the Honorable Kevin Bernard, emphasized the importance of ensuring access to quality healthcare for all Belizeans through the NHI program. Finally, representatives from San Carlos Medical Center and San Pedro Urgent Care signed the contracts, marking the official inclusion of the two private health centers in the NHI program.

The National Health Insurance program, which started as a pilot project in August 2021 on the south side of Belize City, has expanded to cover a wider area, including Orange Walk and Corozal Towns. In recent years, four clinics in the southern districts of Stann Creek and Toledo have implemented the program, which is open to children and adults.

To register at the San Carlos Medical Center, individuals can visit the clinic on Pescador Drive or contact them at 613-2918 and 226-2918. San Pedro Urgent Care is located two miles north of downtown San Pedro in the Grand Caribe Resort area and can be reached at telephone number 280-7782.