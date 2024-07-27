Saturday, July 27, 2024
COVID-19 Cases on the rise again in Belize

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has alerted the press to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Belize District and the Cayes. These areas, particularly popular among tourists, have seen a rise in infections due to increased movement. Dr. Russell Manzanero stressed that COVID-19 is still a threat and is likely underreported due to insufficient testing. He urged residents to wear masks, especially when visiting older family members, and to strictly adhere to safety guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.
Recent data shows an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and admissions globally, with an average of 16,888 cases. Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs) are becoming more prevalent, especially from May 27th to June 23rd. Historical data shows that Belize has had a total of 71,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases, resulting in 688 deaths and no recoveries.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic decline in Belize. The economy decreased by 15.5% in 2020, mainly affecting manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture. Job losses and higher unemployment rates were also an effect of the pandemic. Inflation also rose by 0.3% until September 2020, affecting food, health, and housing costs.
The MoHW advises residents to practice COVID-19 safety measures, including avoiding close contact with sick individuals, washing hands frequently, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, maintaining distance in crowded areas, and wearing face masks.
Vaccines are still being offered nationwide; those interested in receiving them can visit their local clinic for further information. MoHW is also currently conducting a COVID-19 Vaccination Satisfaction Feedback Survey. This survey aims to gather information on people’s experiences with the vaccine services they have received. The survey, which takes up to 10 minutes to complete, ensures the data is treated with the utmost confidentiality. To participate, please visit https://ee.kobotoolbox.org/x/fuh6dCSI.

The Ministry of Health has a toll-free number, MOH-CARE, which is 0-800. The public is encouraged to call this number for more information, guidance, and clarity on the developing COVID-19 situation in Belize. They also advise the public to be guided by facts and to stay informed and updated on the evolving COVID-19 virus; for local assistance in Ambergris Caye, contact numbers are 672-0911 0 or 671-0911.

