Construction for San Pedro and Caye Caulker General Hospital begins

The construction of the San Pedro and Caye Caulker General Hospital, a significant milestone for the islanders, has begun. The first piles of its foundation have been erected, marking the start of a project expected to improve healthcare services for the community significantly.

The $33 million project was made possible through a partnership between the Governments of Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan). The facility is being constructed less than two miles south of downtown San Pedro on a 4.5-acre property. This project has been one of the main goals of Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez. He recently visited the construction site along with Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez to observe the initial works. Perez stated that this project is a significant milestone for the San Pedro and Caye Caulker communities. Islanders who cannot afford private healthcare will no longer need to be airlifted to the mainland for emergencies once the hospital is completed.

The process started in January 2023, when both governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Months later, former Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen visited Belize and unveiled the San Pedro and Caye Caulker General Hospital’s design at a formal ceremony in Belize City. After that event, planning and further consultation took place leading up to the start of construction.

A Taiwanese company called Overseas Engineering and Construction Company is carrying out the construction. Perez mentioned that the new hospital will provide permanent jobs for around 250 people, significantly boosting the local economy. An exact timeline for completion was not made available, but it is expected to be operational by early or mid-2025.

The Taiwanese government has expressed satisfaction with the project’s developments and eagerly anticipates its completion. They value their friendship with Belize and believe this critical infrastructure will significantly benefit the people and visitors of Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker.