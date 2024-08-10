IncludeMe2, beacon of hope for children with autism in San Pedro

As advances in technology, medical care, and social norms continue, some subjects are still considered sensitive to talk about, and Autism is seen as one of those topics. It may not always be immediately apparent and might be mistaken for typical delayed behavior. On Ambergris Caye, a new organization called IncludeMe2 has emerged to help children with disabilities and special needs access more inclusive opportunities. The organization aims to break down the barriers these children face in the community.

Many people are not familiar with Autism, which is a neurological and developmental disability that affects how individuals interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave. It is typically evident during early childhood. This condition is common in children’s early development and is estimated to affect 36.8% of Belize’s population of 417,165.

According to Eduardo Aguilar, the founder of IncludeMe2, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of children between the ages of 2 and 7 displaying signs of the condition, such as speech delays. He emphasized that Autism is rapidly growing on the island, with many of the affected children showing various signs, including sensitivity to loud noises and lights, difficulty in associating with other children and exhibiting behaviors like banging their heads on the wall.

Aguilar mentioned that despite their conditions, the organization provides treatment for the children to help them cope and prevent self-harm. However, therapy is only offered on weekends and is outsourced from Mexico due to the unavailability of services in Belize. He also highlighted the financial difficulties parents face, many of whom are from single-mother households.

Describing the challenges faced by parents, Aguilar explained that therapy is expensive, with a weekend session costing $60, making it difficult for many parents to send more than one child for treatment. He emphasized the importance of early intervention and the need for parents to understand the significance of therapy for children with Autism. It’s crucial that we, as a community, support these parents in any way we can, whether through financial assistance or simply by offering a listening ear.

Despite the support provided by IncludeMe2, there is still a stigma among parents regarding Autism. IncludeMe2 is working tirelessly to overcome this stigma and provide comprehensive care for children with special needs and disabilities. However, they cannot do it alone. They need the entire community’s support to make their vision a reality. They aim to establish a Sensory Room to provide a space for collaboration with other organizations and doctors to offer necessary services on the island. To contact IncludeMe2, you can call 610-3532 or visit https://www.facebook.com/IncludeMe2Belize.