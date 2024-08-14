Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Health

San Pedro residents continue to benefit from mobile health clinics

Share

Promoting healthy lifestyles in San Pedro Town has been an ongoing project for the current administration. On Friday, August 9th, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez and partners organized another Mobile Health Clinic. Held at Central Park in the downtown area, the initiative is a collaboration between Perez’s office, the San Pedro Town Council, PAHO Belize, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the San Pedro Lions Club. Throughout the day, island residents benefited from health services, wellness screenings, evaluations, and free consultations with medical professionals from the island and the mainland.
The mobile health clinic was open to island residents from 9AM to 2PM. They could visit several booths offering attendees information pamphlets from participating organizations. There were also fun games for children with prizes for the whole family. Area Representative Perez said these events are important and people should take advantage of them. He added that health and well-being are top priorities and thanked the health professionals and those who attended the fair.
Some services included family planning/vaccines, information on public health and vector diseases, glucose and blood pressure checks, Tuberculosis and HIV tests, dental health education, and free doctor consultations. Other services included pharmacy, community police information, emergency response, and health education.
The mobile health clinic is a project started by Perez’s office in 2023. It has been held in several different areas of San Pedro and in Caye Caulker Village to promote accessibility to all community members. The following mobile clinic is expected to take place in Caye Caulker. Perez’s office and the partners involved are working on a suitable date to head to La Isla Cariñosa. The venue of the health fair will be the Caye Caulker Health Center.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun