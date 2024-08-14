San Pedro residents continue to benefit from mobile health clinics

Promoting healthy lifestyles in San Pedro Town has been an ongoing project for the current administration. On Friday, August 9th, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez and partners organized another Mobile Health Clinic. Held at Central Park in the downtown area, the initiative is a collaboration between Perez’s office, the San Pedro Town Council, PAHO Belize, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the San Pedro Lions Club. Throughout the day, island residents benefited from health services, wellness screenings, evaluations, and free consultations with medical professionals from the island and the mainland.

The mobile health clinic was open to island residents from 9AM to 2PM. They could visit several booths offering attendees information pamphlets from participating organizations. There were also fun games for children with prizes for the whole family. Area Representative Perez said these events are important and people should take advantage of them. He added that health and well-being are top priorities and thanked the health professionals and those who attended the fair.

Some services included family planning/vaccines, information on public health and vector diseases, glucose and blood pressure checks, Tuberculosis and HIV tests, dental health education, and free doctor consultations. Other services included pharmacy, community police information, emergency response, and health education.

The mobile health clinic is a project started by Perez’s office in 2023. It has been held in several different areas of San Pedro and in Caye Caulker Village to promote accessibility to all community members. The following mobile clinic is expected to take place in Caye Caulker. Perez’s office and the partners involved are working on a suitable date to head to La Isla Cariñosa. The venue of the health fair will be the Caye Caulker Health Center.