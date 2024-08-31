Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit receives upgrade

The Accident and Emergency Unit at Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City has been upgraded, marking a significant milestone in healthcare. The Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in a powerful display of collaboration, prioritized the enhancement of the most frequently utilized area within the unit. This joint effort aims to improve the quality of care provided to the diverse patients they attend daily, underscoring the importance of unity in the pursuit of better healthcare.

The Emergency Unit is always busy, receiving crime victims, sudden illnesses, and accidents, not only from Belize City but also from places like Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker. The unit was renovated and inaugurated on Monday, August 26th, in a brief ceremony attended by the tourism and health ministers and senior staff from the KHMH.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Honorable Kevin Bernard, stated that the renovations have enhanced the physical environment and improved the quality of care for every patient. He also mentioned that the upgraded Accident and Emergency Unit will enable healthcare workers to perform their duties more efficiently and effectively and ensure that patients receive timely and appropriate care in a setting that supports their recovery.

Minister of Tourism Honorable Anthony Mahler spoke about how tourism touches other sectors, health being one of them. “When people look at a destination to visit, they look at the health resources available,” Mahler said. “We have had some major incidents in the past few years in the Belize District, and we believe that if we are to cater to that large number of tourists coming to this district, including cruise tourists, then the KHMH has to be prepared,” he added. He also highlighted the Ministry of Tourism’s role in promoting and ensuring the availability of quality healthcare services in tourist destinations. Mahler added that his ministry is also looking at upgrading health centers at other tourism destinations and mentioned the new polyclinic in the southern peninsula of Placencia.

KHMH’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chandra Cansino, noted that the Accident and Emergency area of the hospital is the first point of contact for most patients admitted to the facility. She stressed the need for places like this to look welcoming and for the staff to be in decent working conditions. With the recent upgrades, the working conditions for the staff have significantly improved, fostering a more positive and efficient hospital environment. “Essentially, the upgrades include renovating the area where patients will sit and wait. There were also upgrades in some patient rooms, and new equipment will be set up soon,” Cansino said. The CEO noted that other upgrades included fixing the entire roof and changing the air conditioning system to a more efficient one. Cansino said the unit will be more comfortable for patients and staff with these renovations.

The KHMH is the largest referral medical facility in the country, and the district hospital in the Belize District. Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker use the hospital for emergencies as part of the Belize District. However, a general hospital is currently being constructed on Ambergris Caye, which will alleviate the need to airlift patients to Belize City.