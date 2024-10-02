National Health Insurance program officially rolls out in Caye Caulker

The National Health Insurance (NHI) program now covers residents in all of Belize Rural South, which includes San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker. The government program reached the Caye Caulker community on Friday, September 27th. A private clinic and a pharmacy signed contracts with the NHI to provide access to primary healthcare services and medication at a significantly reduced cost. The two accredited institutions are Dr. D’s Clinic and Prescription Value Pharmacy. To join NHI, Hicaqueños can register at these institutions with their Social Security Card. If their cards have expired, island residents can still register using their Social Security number.

The launch event commenced shortly after 9:30AM at the Island Magic Conference Room. Master of Ceremonies Celina Jimenez welcomed everyone in attendance and invited NHI Chairman Dr. Marco Tulio Mendez for the welcome remarks. Mendez said that citizens around the globe should be provided with essential health services. “The economy of a country is intertwined with health; thus, a healthy population is very beneficial for any country,” he said. The NHI chairman noted that the program has been introduced to most areas of the country after being isolated to only certain regions like southside Belize City. Mendez said that the government hopes to have the program available countrywide by the end of the year. “Presently, we have 190,000 people registered with NHI. We are delighted that many people will now have better accessibility to quality health services,” he explained. He further explained that anyone registered with NHI will only pay 10% of the medical bills, and in some situations, no payment may be required, especially for older people. NHI users will have access to general medical consultations, laboratory tests, X-ray services, ultrasound, and access to any necessary medication. NHI also covers diagnosing diseases and managing health issues like hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and HIV/AIDS, as well as other acute illnesses. Mendez encouraged Hicaqueños to register and benefit from the program.

Caye Caulker Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott described the event as a historic moment for her island and the country. “This is a momentous step forward in ensuring that every Belizean has access to affordable and good quality healthcare,” Pott said. “For too long, we in Caye Caulker had trouble with the high cost of healthcare and delayed medical attention due to financial constraints, but with NHI now in place, this barrier will be removed.” Pott pointed out that access to healthcare will now be a right and not a privilege, as the program is for all Belizeans regardless of their financial situation.

Caye Caulker’s doctor, Dimas Sansores, from Dr. D’s Clinic, thanked NHI for the opportunity and announced that his clinic now has a complete laboratory. “We continue to reinforce our commitment to the residents of Caye Caulker and continue to improve and enhance our services now as an NHI primary healthcare provider,” Sansores said. The doctor also encouraged islanders to register for the program as soon as possible to start accessing its benefits.

Dr. Sansores’ speech was followed by the official contract signing of the NHI in Caye Caulker. Dr. Sansores signed on behalf of Dr. D’s Clinic, and Chairlady Pott signed on behalf of Prescription Value Pharmacy.

Afterward, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez delivered the event’s closing remarks. Perez said the program’s expansion represents his government’s firm political will. “As your area representative, it is my job to continue liaising with the powers that be of the importance to bringing such services to the constituency of Belize Rural South,” he said. Perez said it has been too long for islanders to struggle to access quality and affordable healthcare services. He mentioned that the costly trips to the mainland for tests and medical attention can now be a thing of the past as quality healthcare services at a low cost will be available on the Cayes. Perez asked everyone not to waste time and sign up for the program by visiting the two contracted institutions on the island.

Following the formalities, many in the audience interacted with the presenters and the NHI team. Many doubts were cleared out, and specific concerns were addressed. It was emphasized that NHI only covers primary attention, and now, surgeries and cancer treatments are not covered. However, it is a possibility shortly. Attendees must be informed that NHI does cover medical services for eye issues, such as cataract surgeries.

NHI is now available in Orange Walk and Corozal Towns in northern Belize, southside Belize City, the Cayes, and four clinics in the southern Districts of Stann Creek and Toledo. The program’s next launch is expected in the western Cayo District.