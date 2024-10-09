Island Donors Squad collects over two dozen pints of blood

A total of 27 pints of blood were collected during the blood drive organized by the Island Donors Squad (IDS) on October 5th. The drive occurred at the Ambergris Hope Hospital and involved IDS volunteers, including Washington University of Health and Science (WUHS) students. The volunteers also checked health vitals and conducted a dollar drive.

Laurie Norton, one of the organizers, expressed gratitude for the community’s support as many islanders turned up to donate blood. Upon arrival at the hospital, they were greeted by medical students who checked their vitals.

Subsequently, they underwent a screening process, and eligible donors donated a pint of blood. Afterward, they were treated to sweet treats. The blood collected is stored at the Blood Bank in Belize City and made available to anyone needing a transfusion. One pint of blood can save up to three people.

While the blood drive was ongoing at the hospital, WUHS students roamed downtown San Pedro, informing people and soliciting support for the dollar drive. By the end of the day, they had collected $680, which will be used to support community-related relief efforts.

The blood drive was successful; the next one is scheduled for January 2025. The organizing team advises potential donors to get plenty of rest and a good night’s sleep before participating in a blood drive. Additionally, potential blood donors are encouraged to eat a meal high in iron and drink plenty of healthy fluids before donating.

IDS expressed gratitude to everyone who responded to their call for help and came out to donate. They also recognized the volunteers, WUHS medical students, and various businesses that supported the blood drive, including Spindrift Hotel, Sunbreeze Suites, Blue Tang, Caye Coffee Roasting Co, Palapa Bar, ZZ’s Beach Club, Playa De Sala, The High Seas, French Croissant, Lunch Box, Charmaine’s, Neri’s Tacos, Pupuseria Salvadorena, Thunderbolt, Nauti Crab, The Islands Jungle, Toast Seaside Boozery, Coco’s Loco Pool Bar, Croc’s Sunset Sports Bar, Fantasea Gems, 12 Belize, Pink Boutique, Rocks Golf Carts, One Love Golf Carts, 2 Anonymous donors, Ramon’s Village Resort, and Green Espresso Cafe.