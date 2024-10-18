Island Businesses encouraged to take advantage of Health Screenings

To promote a healthy lifestyle in the community, Councilor Marina Kay, who oversees Public Health initiatives, has teamed up with the San Pedro Lions Club to organize a Business Health Screening event. This initiative offers essential health services at no cost, including glucose testing, blood pressure monitoring, malaria testing, and flu vaccinations.

The program is to reach various businesses in Ambergris Caye, making medical services more accessible for all community members. Councilor Kay emphasizes the importance of regular health checks for employees throughout their daily routines. Both business owners and employees have expressed appreciation for the vital health services provided by this initiative.

Health screenings are offered from Monday to Friday. Upon request, as the primary objective is to provide organizations with comprehensive check-ups for their employees, which is essential to promote their overall well-being.

Below is an overview of the screenings included in this initiative:

Glucose Screening: This test measures blood sugar levels. Participants consume a glucose solution, and after one hour, a blood sample is taken to assess their blood sugar level. A typical result is 140 mg/dL or lower. Regular blood sugar monitoring is crucial for determining if individuals are meeting their glucose targets, helping to mitigate the risk of diabetes-related complications.

Blood Pressure Screening: High blood pressure often has no symptoms, making screening essential. Since high blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, adults should undergo blood pressure testing every two years, starting at age 20. The screening involves placing a cuff around the upper arm, inflating it, and then gradually deflating it to provide blood pressure readings.

Malaria Testing: Malaria is a severe disease caused by parasites transmitted through infected mosquitoes. In 2022, the Americas reported approximately 481,788 malaria cases and around 92 fatalities. Fortunately, malaria is both preventable and treatable. A blood test can definitively determine if someone has malaria, especially in individuals showing symptoms such as fever.

Flu Vaccination: Receiving a flu vaccine is an effective way to prevent influenza-related illnesses. It helps individuals avoid sickness, minimizes time lost at work or school, prevents hospitalizations, and protects vulnerable community members.

Several businesses have already participated in this health screening initiative. The organizers plan to continue this important effort and invite other local businesses to support the community project. They aim to encourage island residents to become more aware of their health status and adopt positive lifestyle changes. For more information, businesses interested in participating are encouraged to contact the cell phone number 639-5512 for further details.

Photos courtesy of Councilor Marina Kay