San Pedro Polyclinic’s Dr. Canul completes studies in the UK

Dr. Joshua A. Canul recently completed his master’s degree in Infectious Disease Epidemiology from University College London under the Chevening scholarship. This scholarship was funded by the United Kingdom’s Government International Scholarships Program, specifically through the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office and Partner Organizations. He was awarded the scholarship on September 25, 2023, and completed his studies on September 24, 2024. Chevening Scholarships enable outstanding emerging leaders worldwide to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the United Kingdom. These fully funded scholarships cover flights, accommodation, and fees, allowing recipients to focus on achieving their professional goals and maximizing their experiences.

Dr. Canul is originally from Belize City and attended Canaan’s Seventh Day Adventist High School. After obtaining an associate’s degree from St. John’s Junior College, he received a scholarship to study medicine at the Latina Americana School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba. He completed his studies in 2016 and returned to Belize, where he completed an internship at Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. Dr. Canul was registered as a practicing physician in Belize in 2017 and joined the Belize Medical and Dental Association.

In 2018, he joined the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, providing care for island residents with acute and chronic illnesses, among other medical services. In 2019, he became a full-time doctor and led his team through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Dr. Canul completed a field epidemiology training program and presented his research at the 11th TEPHINET Global Scientific Conference in 2022. Now, in 2024, he has earned his master’s degree and has become a pillar of the island community, not only as a medical professional but also by dedicating his time to serving the youth of Ambergris Caye. Dr. Canul is grateful for the opportunities he has received and has always been enthusiastic about education.

In an interview, Dr. Canul stated, “Receiving the Chevening scholarship is an incredible opportunity for both professional and personal growth while studying abroad in the UK at one of the top ten universities in the world. This experience has allowed me to learn alongside some of the best in my field, expand my network, and achieve my goals and aspirations. It has helped me grow in my career and knowledge while meeting new people, sharing ideas, and discussing future opportunities and strategies for growth in my field.”

Canul also mentioned, “The Chevening scholarship enables emerging leaders worldwide to pursue a one-year master’s degree, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be eligible, applicants must be citizens of a Chevening-eligible country, commit to returning home for two years after the scholarship, have at least two years of work experience, and hold an undergraduate degree.”

Applications for this scholarship open every year. Applicants undergo an eligibility selection process, and shortlisted candidates are invited for interviews by mid-February. These interviews occur from the end of February to April, and results and offers are communicated between June and July.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit https://www.chevening.org/scholarships/ for more information about Chevening Scholarships and to submit their applications. They are also invited to follow the British High Commission in Belize’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ukinbelize for updates.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates Dr. Joshua Canul on his accomplishments and wishes him the best as he embarks on his future endeavors!