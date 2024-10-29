Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Ambergris Hope Hospital hosts Breast Cancer Outreach Program

October is recognized as Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising public awareness about cancer and its effects. In honor of this important occasion, Ambergris Hope Hospital hosted an outreach program on Saturday, October 26th, from 10AM to 2PM. The program included distributing educational resources and offering free clinical breast examinations.
In addition to the free clinical breast examinations conducted by Dr. Leslie Morales, attendees also receive information about breast cancer treatment and recovery. Special pricing was offered for breast ultrasound services that usually cost $189 but were available for just $150 on the day of the event. Attendees also benefited from discounts at the pharmacy and various promotions and giveaways. Nurse Cora Guillen stated, “In honor of Cancer Awareness Month, we hosted a series of events, starting with a brief educational presentation by gynecologists and breast surgeons. They discussed the nature of breast cancer, available treatment options, and the surgical alternatives offered at our hospital.”
“Our main aim is to raise awareness about breast cancer and highlight the crucial importance of mammograms as an effective screening tool, along with regular medical check-ups and breast self-examinations. Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer among women. Our mission is to address health disparities while improving cancer outcomes. We strongly encourage both women and men to discuss any concerns with their healthcare providers, as early detection significantly increases the likelihood of survival. This community initiative offered residents a valuable opportunity to gain knowledge and take proactive steps in the fight against breast cancer,” ended Nurse Guillen.
Breast cancer is defined by the uncontrolled growth of cells in the breast, which often leads to the formation of a tumor. This tumor can usually be detected through X-ray imaging and physical examination. If the tumor cells invade nearby tissues or spread to other parts of the body, they are considered malignant. Although breast cancer primarily affects women, men can also develop this disease.

