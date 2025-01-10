Respiratory illnesses surging across Belize

In the past month, Belize has experienced a significant rise in respiratory illnesses, including colds, flu, and certain strains of COVID-19. This surge is attributed to seasonal influenza, which is exacerbated by colder and rainier weather conditions that worsen health issues within the population.

Dr. Marvin Manzanero emphasizes that while seasonal spikes in respiratory illnesses are common, the emergence of new trends requires close monitoring. The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) has issued alerts encouraging individuals with persistent coughs or flu-like symptoms to seek medical attention. This response highlights concerns about the rising number of respiratory cases and underscores the importance of public health education and disease prevention.

The MoHW urges everyone to take preventive measures to combat the spread of illness. Simple practices, such as washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and keeping hands away from the face—especially the mouth, nose, and eyes—can help minimize the transfer of germs. Additionally, individuals who are feeling sick with flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay home and avoid going to work, school, or public places to prevent close contact with others and further spread of the disease.

Most people recover from the flu, colds, and similar symptoms within a week without requiring medical attention. However, individuals with weakened immune systems may face severe illness or even death, particularly among high-risk groups such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women, healthcare workers, and those with serious medical conditions. Dr. Manzanero advised on the importance of getting annual flu vaccines. The vaccine can help reduce the severity of flu symptoms and the risk of co-infection, especially with the coronavirus. It is available at polyclinics and public hospitals countrywide.

Residents of San Pedro can visit Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II for the availability of the flu vaccine or treatment in cases of more advanced flu symptoms.