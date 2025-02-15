Residents reminded to register for the National Health Insurance

In a few months, the National Health Insurance (NHI) is expected to be available nationwide, providing all Belizeans affordable, high-quality primary healthcare. To participate in this government initiative, where patients only pay a small portion of their medical bills, individuals must register at a healthcare center enrolled with the NHI. In-person registration is recommended and requires a social security number. However, in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, some residents have reported being registered in the program without their knowledge, leading to confusion and delays in their applications.

Some reported that they had been registered with a different clinic when attempting to enroll in the NHI program here on the island. This unexpected situation caused some delays in their registration; however, they ultimately managed to switch and register at their preferred clinic.

In San Pedro, the two health facilities participating in the NHI program are the San Carlos Medical Center, located in the downtown area, and San Pedro Urgent Care, located north of town, near the Grand Caribe Resort. To avoid any confusion related to registration issues, the public is reminded that they must visit either of these two clinics in person, bringing the required documentation, such as a social security card or number.

If someone discovers that they have been registered at another facility without their consent, they can receive assistance in switching to the correct clinic. A formal complaint can be lodged with the main NHI office by calling 822-1810.

The health program, which began as a pilot project in August 2001 in southside Belize City, continues to expand. It is currently available in Corozal and Orange Walk in northern Belize, as well as on Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye. Additionally, the program is offered at four clinics in the southern districts of Toledo and Stann Creek. Other areas of the country that will soon receive National Health Insurance (NHI) services include the western Cayo District and additional neighborhoods in Belize City. Those enrolled in the program can expect to pay as low as $2 for a general medical consultation at the participating clinic.