Saturday, February 15, 2025
Health

Residents reminded to registerer for the National Health Insurance

Share

In a few months, the National Health Insurance (NHI) is expected to be available nationwide, providing all Belizeans affordable, high-quality primary healthcare. To participate in this government initiative, where patients only pay a small portion of their medical bills, individuals must register at a healthcare center enrolled with the NHI. In-person registration is recommended and requires a social security number. However, in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, some residents have reported being registered in the program without their knowledge, leading to confusion and delays in their applications.
Some reported that they had been registered with a different clinic when attempting to enroll in the NHI program here on the island. This unexpected situation caused some delays in their registration; however, they ultimately managed to switch and register at their preferred clinic.

San Carlos Medical Center

In San Pedro, the two health facilities participating in the NHI program are the San Carlos Medical Center, located in the downtown area, and San Pedro Urgent Care, located north of town, near the Grand Caribe Resort. To avoid any confusion related to registration issues, the public is reminded that they must visit either of these two clinics in person, bringing the required documentation, such as a social security card or number.

San Pedro Urgent Care

If someone discovers that they have been registered at another facility without their consent, they can receive assistance in switching to the correct clinic. A formal complaint can be lodged with the main NHI office by calling 822-1810.
The health program, which began as a pilot project in August 2001 in southside Belize City, continues to expand. It is currently available in Corozal and Orange Walk in northern Belize, as well as on Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye. Additionally, the program is offered at four clinics in the southern districts of Toledo and Stann Creek. Other areas of the country that will soon receive National Health Insurance (NHI) services include the western Cayo District and additional neighborhoods in Belize City. Those enrolled in the program can expect to pay as low as $2 for a general medical consultation at the participating clinic.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun