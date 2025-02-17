Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority (KHMHA) receives donation of Medical Equipment from Donors

Press Release, Belize City, February 11, 2025 – An official ceremony was held today at Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority (KHMHA) facility to handover the medical equipment received from local and international donors. The ceremony highlighted the donors’ substantial contributions and how the equipment obtained will assist the hospital by providing suitable equipment for patients. KHMHA takes pride in ensuring that patients receive quality care service and are comfortable while in our care. The donation arrived at an appropriate time, as the hospital was identifying equipment that needed to be replaced.

Through the collaboration with KHMHA and donors Mr. Edward and Mrs. Patricia Lord, they were able to secure a medical donation of $333,604.01 USD from the Providence Healthcare System in the Southern California Region. The senior management at Providence, Mr. Brandon Allen, St. Jospeh, Burbank, Ms. Sharon Gross, Cedar Sinai Tarzana, and Dr. Bernie Klein, CEO, Holy Cross Mission Hills. The facility staff at Holy Cross and Mr. Mike Carranza, MICRO

CHEM. Mrs. Lord was instrumental in spearheading the logistics and project management of the unloading and offboarding of equipment. KHMHA was able to cover the cost of shipment to Belize valued at $26,800.00 BZD.



The donation included (35) HillRom Med Surge Beds, (05) HillRom ICU Beds, (06) Patient Recliners (07) Patient Sleepers and assorted care supplies. Separately, through collaborative effort, (06) GE OmniBed Giraffes and assorted NICU supplies were sourced from local donors, Providence Healthcare System, and several others valued at $104,178.36 USD.

Local donors for the Giraffes:

• Brothers Habet Ltd (02) Giraffes

• Builder’s Hardware Ltd (01) Giraffe

• Century 21 Belize (01) Giraffe

• Ms. Stephanie Lemus (01) Giraffe

• Mr. Raymond Gotoy and multiple persons (01)

Special thank you to Mr. Raymond Gotoy who volunteered his service for performance evaluation for each bed, Mr. Delroy Fairweather who ensured the affordability and feasibility for the hospital to secure the funds for shipping, and Cayo Cargo for the care and special pricing to get the NICU equipment to Belize.

KHMHA is indeed grateful to all of its sponsors. In Mrs. Chandra Cansino’s remarks, CEO of KHMHA, she expressed her sincere appreciation for the medical equipment received and for the people of Belize who the hospital serves.