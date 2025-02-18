San Pedro Lions Club hosts second annual Childhood Cancer Walk

The San Pedro Lions Club, primary school students, and island residents participated in the second annual Childhood Cancer Walk on Saturday, February 15th. This event, part of a global campaign, saw a significant turnout and was aimed at raising awareness about childhood cancer and its unique challenges, not just locally but internationally.

This year, many islanders participated in the impactful event that began at 5:30PM from Central Park in downtown San Pedro. The San Pedro Lions Club organized the walk along Barrier Reef Drive, heading north to the San Juan Roundabout before returning to Central Park. The inspiring parade was accompanied by the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School marching band, entertaining those viewing along the way.

Families affected by the serious disease, including members of the Nuestra Señora de Fatima Foundation and the family of Izac Belisle, participated in the annual march. Izac, who was highlighted last year for his battle against cancer, is now ten years old and has been fighting neuroblastoma since he was diagnosed at three months old. His family expresses profound gratitude for the community’s support, which became a powerful support system for them, along with the help of family members and friends.

At the end of the walk, Lion Marina Kay and Ana Ico, who leads the Childhood Cancer Cause for Lions, expressed their gratitude to everyone who took time out of their weekend to participate in the event. They emphasized that cancer affects everyone, including children, making it crucial to continue raising awareness about prevention, early intervention, and the importance of making a difference in a child’s life.

To learn more about the club’s work and activities in San Pedro, you can contact them through their Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/quMXm.