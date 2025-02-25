Play Your Best Hand on March First: Let AHH, IDS and RRR Make YOU a Winner!

Island Donors Squad (IDS) and Ambergris Hope Hospital (AHH) are calling on islanders to donate blood at their upcoming blood drive on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Ambergris Hope Hospital from 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM. All blood types are needed.

Donate a Pint to Win.

In support of the RRR Emergency Response 50/50 Poker Run fundraiser, two lucky donors will win a $25 buy-in for the March 1st Poker Run fundraising event.

Prize entry window is open to blood donors that register in advance for an 8:30 AM – 10:45 AM time slot. The winner will be drawn at 11:00 AM in time for the poker run start – 11:30 AM, at Overseas Grill, 47 Boca del Rio Drive.

The first 15 donors will receive a fresh cookie from Belize Chocolate, a packet of Caye Coffee, and a coupon for a free drink at the Palapa Bar, the day after the drive.

Aftercare includes refreshing mocktails by The Truck Stop, ZZ’s, Playa De Sala and delicious sweet treats from The Lunchbox, and Charmaine’s Cafe. Fruit from Hill’s Fruit and Vegetable will also be available for those who want a healthy option.

Other sponsors who are helping make this blood drive possible are Island ‘s Jungle Restaurant and Bar, Patz Delicatessen, Ramon’s Village Resort, Red Ginger Restaurant, Rotary of Ambergris Caye.

Both Ambergris Hope Hospital and Island Donors Squad encourage voluntary donors to roll up their sleeves, and contribute to this vital cause.

The process is quick, safe, and helps build a strong blood supply in Belize for those facing medical emergencies.

Along with your donation Washington University will be providing all donors with a free vitals check up and card.

Eligibility to Donate

● Blood Donors must be 18 – 65 years of age, in general good health

● No pre-existing health conditions or medications

● No drinking for 24 h in advance

● No smoking before donating

● Please arrive well-nourished and hydrated

● Remember to bring a photo I.D.

● More detailed screening will be given upon registering

Walk-ins are welcome, advance registration is preferred and can be done by email at [email protected], or message Island Donors Squad on Facebook.

In an effort to help ensure healthy donor hemoglobin levels, AHH and IDS came up with a practical solution. Complimentary iron supplements are available to blood donors at Ambergris Hope Hospital Pharmacy. Please request your supplements when registering.

IDS and AHH would like to remind all districts in Belize, it’s more important now than ever to donate. IDS encourages eligible donors countrywide to register with them.

Give blood. Save Lives. Make a difference!