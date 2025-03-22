Government of Belize Launches the Belize Health Sector Strategic Plan (BHSSP) 2025-2034

Press Release, Belmopan, March 21, 2025. The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) announces the official launch of the Belize Health Sector Strategic Plan (BHSSP) 2025-2034, a transformative roadmap designed to strengthen Belize’s health system and advance Universal Health for all Belizeans.

The BHSSP 2025-2034 outlines a clear vision for addressing key health system challenges, including the rise of non-communicable diseases, climate change impacts on public health, gaps in human resources, and the need for stronger governance and digital transformation within the health sector.

The plan is built upon three interconnected strategic objectives:

• Strengthening leadership and governance within the Ministry of Health and Wellness to enhance accountability and regulatory capacities.

• Establishing a comprehensive, equitable, and people-centered health system by improving service delivery, financing mechanisms, and workforce development through evidence-based research, policymaking, and practice.

• Promoting healthier lifestyles and empowering individuals, families, and communities to understand and exercise their right to health through targeted health promotion initiatives and multi-sectoral collaboration.

Building on previous health sector advancements, the BHSSP 2025-2034 incorporates lessons learned to improve efficiency, expand access to essential health services, and strengthen institutional capacity. A robust monitoring and evaluation framework will guide its implementation, ensuring that progress is tracked, challenges are identified, and strategies are adapted to meet the evolving health needs of the population.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness acknowledges the contributions of key partners, including PAHO/WHO, the European Union, academia, civil society, and other stakeholders, in developing this strategic plan. Their collaboration and commitment will play a crucial role in achieving the plan’s objectives.

As implementation begins, the Ministry remains dedicated to mobilizing resources, fostering partnerships, and ensuring that the health sector evolves to benefit all Belizeans. This strategic plan serves as a guiding framework to build a healthier and more empowered Belize through a resilient, equitable, and people-centered health system.

A digital copy of the Belize Health Sector Strategic Plan (BHSSP) 2025-2034 is available by scanning the QR code provided.