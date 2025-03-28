The Belize Health Sector Strategic Plan launched to improve public health and well-being

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) has launched a strategic plan aimed at improving access to universal health services for Belizeans. This initiative, known as the Belize Health Sector Strategic Plan 2025-2034, outlines a clear vision to address key challenges within the health system and enhance the nation’s healthcare services, including promoting healthier lifestyles. The program was officially launched on March 21st in Belize City. The event was attended by the ministry’s leadership and representatives from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), a key partner that provides technical and financial support to the initiative.

The plan comprises three strategic objectives, as discussed by MOHW’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Julio Sabido. “To strengthen leadership and stewardship, we will enhance governance and accountability regulatory capacities within the ministry. We will also establish an equitable health system that will improve service delivery, financing mechanisms, and workforce development ground in evidence-based public health research, policy, and practice,” Sabido said. “The third objective will be promoting a healthier lifestyle through targeted initiatives and community engagement.”

The Minister of Health and Wellness, the Honorable Kevin Bernard, stated that it is a transformative blueprint intended to enhance the nation’s health and well-being over the next decade. “This plan is more than a document,” he said. “It is a commitment that reflects our unwavering commitment to strengthening Belize’s health system and ensuring no one is left behind as we progress towards universal health access and coverage for all,” Bernard stated that the project aims to empower the population in the country by establishing a resilient, equitable, and people-centered health system. The minister highlighted that the goals set for the public healthcare system are ambitious, particularly given the low public satisfaction ratings it often receives. He stressed the importance of making universal health coverage not just an aspiration but a tangible reality.

Dr. Karen Lewis-Bell from PAHO noted that the responsibility for health extends beyond the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW). “Achieving the objective of the Belize Health Sector Strategic Plan requires collaboration across all sectors including health care, education, finance, social protection,” she said.

Access to quality healthcare in the country has significantly improved with the expansion of the National Health Insurance (NHI) program. Residents of the Cayes, specifically Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, have enthusiastically adopted this initiative, as it not only enables patients to pay a portion of their medical bills but also ensures a more comprehensive and affordable healthcare system for all.

To participate in the NHI program, individuals must register at a healthcare center that is enrolled in the system. In-person registration is recommended and requires a social security number. In San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye, the two healthcare centers participating in the NHI are San Carlos Medical Center and San Pedro Urgent Care. On Caye Caulker, NHI services are available at Dr. D’s Clinic and Prescription Value Pharmacy.