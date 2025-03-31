Monday, March 31, 2025
Ministry of Health & Wellness Warns Public Against Tainted Supplements

Press Release. Belmopan. March 24th, 2025. The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW), relying on alerts issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios COFEPRIS, and Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios AEMPS, and following its own investigation, is warning the public about the circulation of tainted dietary supplements in Cayo, Orange Walk, Stann Creek, and Belize districts.
The affected products include Artri King, Artribion, Artri Ajo King and Vitafer – (Pictures below).

These products have been found to contain undeclared substances that may pose health risks. As a precautionary measure, the MOHW strongly advises consumers against the purchase or consumption of these supplements.
Additionally, we urge the public to obtain health products only from licensed pharmacies and authorized distributors. The sale of medications and supplements through social media, street vendors, or other informal sources is strongly discouraged, as these products may be unregulated and unsafe.
Anyone who has encountered these or other questionable health products is encouraged to report them to the Ministry of Health & Wellness at [email protected] or by calling +501 – 880 – 2363.
The Ministry remains committed to ensuring the safety and quality of products available to the public and will continue monitoring and taking necessary action against unapproved or potentially harmful health products.

