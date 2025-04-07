It’s Time to Pull Up Your Sleeves, Belize

For Immediate Release, San Pedro, Belize | April 7, 2025 — Island Donors Squad is issuing an immediate call for voluntary blood donors to assist two mainland patients.

● Southern Regional Hospital: A patient with blood type O+ is seriously ill, with a platelet count of just 20,000 (normal is 150,000). Doctors have requested 9 units of platelets and 4 units of whole blood are needed right now.. Both O+ and O− donors are compatible.

● Placencia Village: A local resident now at Belize Healthcare Partners promptly requires 4 pints of A+ blood to continue increasing his platelet count. A+ and A−, O+ and O− donors are compatible.

A Deeper Look at Stann Creek District Patient in Need

He is a father from the village of Maya Center, a hardworking man who provides for his wife and children and actively supports his local community. He is also currently in need of 0+ or O- blood donations to help increase his critically low platelet levels.

Donors are needed now, to step forward and help give him a fighting chance.

To donate for this person is to reach out to his contact person; they are also willing to coordinate via WhatsApp: +501-672-0547 or through IDS contact options listed below.

Your Donation Can Help

If you are eligible, please consider registering as a voluntary donor and helping one of these two patients. Every pint strengthens our national capacity and gives another patient in Belize a fighting chance.

If you are eligible and willing to help with an immediate donation for either patient above, please contact Island Donors Squad:

● Facebook messenger: Island Donors Squad

● Email: [email protected]

Who Can Donate

The current age for donating blood in Belize is 18-65. A healthy individual can donate every 3 months provided they pass the screening which includes

● No pre-existing health conditions

● Not on regular medication

● No drinking or smoking for 24 h in advance

● No tattoos or piercings over the past 12 months

● Please arrive well-nourished and hydrated

● Remember to bring a photo I.D. More detailed screening will be given at the time of donation.

Working together strengthens blood collection in Belize and helps people countrywide.

For media inquiries or to join the national donor list, contact: Felecia Fischell or Laurie Norton

Island Donors Squad

Email: [email protected]

Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/islanddonorssquad