Blood storage unit opens at San Pedro’s Ambergris Hope Hospital

On April 5th, the first blood storage unit in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, was officially inaugurated at the Ambergris Hope Hospital. Located on Pescador Drive, this facility currently holds approximately ten units of blood but can store up to 50 units if needed. In addition to blood, the storage unit also contains fresh frozen plasma, essential for treating bleeding incidents.

Since opening just over a year ago, the island’s private hospital has been working to enhance its services. A functional blood storage unit is crucial for ensuring this vital resource is available whenever necessary. Ambergris Hope Hospital General Manager Cora Guillen explained that the facility is not classified as a blood bank but as a storage unit. Blood collected through donation drives is sent to Belize City for screening. This process ensures the safety and quality of the blood before it is returned to the island, where it is available for surgeries and emergencies.

The hospital only holds about ten pints of blood due to a limited demand, which does not justify storing additional units. Guillen noted that if the demand increases, the hospital will be prepared to store more blood.

During the formalities of the historic event, Guillen emphasized the significance of the facility and the start of a transformative chapter for the island community. “With the establishment of the blood unit, we greatly enhance our capacity to provide essential services to support those in need,” she said. “The potential benefits for our island are substantial, improving healthcare outcomes, quicker response time in emergencies, and strengthening networks for blood donation, which is vital for numerous medical procedures.” She emphasized that they have always aimed to raise awareness and encourage participation in blood donations to ensure a sustainable and reliable source for those who rely on this vital service.

Guillen also introduced some staff responsible for the unit’s operations, including Laboratory Manager Santiago Patt and Blood Supply Unit Manager Maliq Gillett. Together with Dr. Irvin Gabourel, they participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially opened the island’s very first blood storage unit.

The management of Ambergris Hope Hospital took this opportunity to acknowledge all those who have collaborated with them, including the Island Donor Squad, a group of volunteers who support the hospital in organizing blood drives and play a crucial role in maintaining the blood storage unit. This group also assists patients in collecting blood during emergencies across the country. The hospital also praised the efforts of the medical students from the Washington University of Health and Science, who participated in and supported the blood drives, contributing to the success of the blood storage unit.

After the formalities, attendees were invited to check their vitals with the medical students. In addition, several pharmaceutical products were offered at special discounts.