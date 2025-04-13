Ministry of Health & Wellness Confirms Two Measles Cases in Belize

Press Release, Belmopan, April 13, 2025. The Ministry of Health & Wellness informs the public of two confirmed positive cases of measles in Belize. The last confirmed case of measles was in 1991. The positive cases were identified in persons from the Corozal and Cayo districts who formed part of a group with a recent travel history to Mexico. Since their return on March 31, 2025, two of the persons developed fever and rash, and samples were collected, which confirmed the diagnosis. All persons who travelled in that group remain in isolation at this time, and the ministry continues to monitor for any development of fever and rash.

An estimated 10.3 million measles cases were reported in 2023, and this number continues to increase, with outbreaks currently affecting every region worldwide. Persons who are not vaccinated are at risk of contracting measles while traveling and could unknowingly bring it back home, potentially spreading it to others. In response to the rising number of global measles cases, and the two confirmed cases in Belize, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has increased surveillance efforts for fever and rash symptoms countrywide, and has increased access to the measles vaccine. The vaccine, commonly known as MMR (measles, Mumps, and Rubella), is usually administered to children in two doses – the first at 12 months and the second at 18 months of age.

Measles typically begins with symptoms such as fever, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that starts at the hairline and spreads down to the chest and back area, limbs, and then to the rest of the body.

While measles is highly contagious, it is preventable through vaccination. We strongly encourage parents and guardians to check their child’s vaccination card to ensure that they have received both doses of the measles vaccine.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated against measles, regardless of age, should visit their nearest health facility for more information or to get vaccinated. Persons can reach out to the toll-free number, 0-800-MOH-CARE, if necessary for more information.

The Ministry of Health strongly encourages the public to stay alert and report any cases of fever and rash symptoms to the nearest health facility without delay.

The media will be contacted tomorrow for a media briefing to provide more details and any other new information on this situation.