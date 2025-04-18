Measles cases reported in Belize, MOHW encourages vaccination

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) has increased surveillance at entry points, particularly at international airports, after two measles cases were detected in the country. The affected individuals are two teenagers who recently returned from a trip to Mexico. According to the MOHW, they have been isolated while the ministry monitors for other potential cases. The recommended preventive measure is to receive the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, available at health centers nationwide.

The MOHW also noted that Belize had not recorded a case of measles since 1991. Measles is a contagious disease caused by a virus that usually begins with cold-like symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, and sore or red eyes. This is followed by the appearance of small white spots with bluish-white centers in the mouth (known as Koplik’s spots) and red, blotchy rashes on the body. There is no specific treatment for measles once it occurs; the focus is on providing comfort measures to relieve symptoms, such as rest, and managing or preventing complications.

During a Zoom press briefing on Monday, April 14th, Dr. Melissa Diaz-Musa, the Director of Public Health and Wellness, shared more details about the confirmed cases. She reported that the confirmed cases involve Corozal and Cayo Districts individuals. “They travelled to Mexico in a group that included 15 persons from four communities. They went to Chihuahua, northern Mexico, around the 5th of January and returned to Belize around the end of March,” she said. “Two unvaccinated persons developed symptoms in Belize and were tested positive for measles,” Musa stated that the two infected individuals are a 17-year-old male and a female. Meanwhile, all 15 travelers have been interviewed by the MOHW staff and are regularly monitored for signs and symptoms. “These cases emerge amid a regional surge in measles across the Americas between January and March of 2025; 507 confirmed cases were reported in countries including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Argentina,” Musa continued.

Despite significant efforts to increase the uptake of MMR vaccines in Belize, the country is still below the target percentage of 95%. In 2024, Belize reported a coverage rate of only 83.9% for the second dose of MMR (MMR2). Many communities across the country have low vaccination rates, and healthcare teams are focusing their efforts in these areas. Musa highlighted the importance of prompt reporting, urging the public to notify their nearest health facility about any cases of fever and rash illnesses without delay.

Health authorities are strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Dr. Natalia Beer, the Technical Advisor for Maternal and Child Health, stated that vaccination is the most effective way to stop the spread of the disease. “To protect our population against measles, the best and most effective protection is to get vaccinated,” she said. Beer stressed the importance of vaccination for individuals who are unvaccinated or unsure if they have received the vaccine. She also emphasized that certain groups, including those with poorly managed chronic illnesses, young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems, should prioritize getting the MMR vaccine.

Recent rumors suggested that a potential case was detected in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. However, medical personnel on the island have denied these claims. They are encouraging the local population to get vaccinated. The MMR vaccine is available at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine should contact the Maternal Child Health nurse during their visit to the polyclinic. Vaccinations are typically administered on weekdays from 1PM to 4PM.