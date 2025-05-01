Belizean Journalists receive training on how to report on mental health issues and suicide

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) hosted a mental health and suicide training session for the media on April 29th and 30th. The goal of the training was to equip journalists with the skills to report responsibly on mental illness and suicide in a way that does not jeopardize victims or convey harmful messages.

The two-day event occurred at the Best Western Plus Belize Biltmore in Belize City, where news reporters, influencers, and communication officers learned new techniques for addressing this sensitive topic.



The event was organized in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and received support from the Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy. The training began with welcoming remarks from PAHO representatives and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Dr. Melissa Diaz-Musa emphasized that the media could shape narratives, challenge stereotypes, inspire hope, and promote change. “Each headline or post can dismantle or reinforce the stigma,” she said. “Responsible reporting can save lives. People sometimes are fearful of seeking help because of the stigma. Accurate reporting can build a better and mentally healthier Belize.”

MOHW’s Technical Consultant Iveth Quintanilla said that the training is one of the strategies being used to assist in lowering the number of suicides in Belize. “A five-year trend has reflected an increase in suicides from 2020 to 2024,” Quintanilla said. “Preliminary data for 2024 showed a decrease in suicide; however, each life matters, and that is why it is very important to educate Belizean journalists on how to report these cases and at the same time raise awareness of this important topic,” Quintanilla said that the training explained what mental health is about and addressed the myths and beliefs people have regarding mental health and suicide.

Two consultants from the Indian Law Society delivered presentations to assist journalists in Belize in improving their reporting. Meera Damji, the Media Research Lead at the organization, stated that following the training, media personnel would have a better understanding of suicide and mental illness. “We want the reporters to better report these topics, so there is more awareness and cases can decrease,” she noted. “Considering the limited resources, we want to make sure a good story is written, which will aid in suicide prevention, and a story that will be read,” Damji emphasized how to tell a story about suicide in a way that adheres to guidelines, while also engaging people by providing useful information.

On the second day of the workshop, the focus was on the mental well-being of journalists and media personnel. At the conclusion of the training, each participant received a certificate. Regarding suicide stories, the MOHW urged journalists to create news articles that protect victims and their families while contributing to the ongoing campaign for improved mental health services and a reduction in suicide rates.