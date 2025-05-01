Increased number of measles cases has been detected in Belize

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) has reported additional measles cases confirmed in the country. Earlier in April, two cases were confirmed involving two teenagers who recently traveled to Mexico, where over 400 measles cases have been reported since January. Following this initial detection, an additional five cases were identified among the teenagers’ close contacts. These cases, which were epidemiologically linked to the first two, were confirmed clinically between April 9 and April 13.

In an update on April 28th, the MOHW stated that an additional 22 school contacts of the infected individuals were identified. Of these contacts, 12 were fully vaccinated with the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, five were unvaccinated, and the vaccination status of the remaining individuals is unknown. Close contacts are currently being monitored for any symptoms of the disease. Additionally, the ministry has sent 14 samples for testing in Mexico, all of which have returned negative results.

This outbreak in Belize marks the first occurrence of measles since the last case was recorded in 1991. Symptoms of measles typically begin with cold-like signs such as fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes. Other symptoms include small grey-white spots inside the mouth, followed by a red, blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

As the ministry continues monitoring the current cases, health authorities strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated. According to the MOHW, vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the disease. The ministry emphasizes the importance of vaccination for individuals who are unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccination status. It particularly advises individuals with poorly managed chronic illnesses, young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems to prioritize receiving the MMR vaccine.

A national vaccination campaign is ongoing across the country. The MOHW encourages the public to visit health centers where the MMR vaccine is available. The vaccine can be obtained on the island at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II.

Meanwhile, the government has increased surveillance throughout the country to detect new cases. For more information, call the MOHW’s toll-free hotline at 0-800-MOH-CARE.CARE.