Routine blood drive collects over 40 pints

Residents of San Pedro once again answered the call to support their community by participating in a blood drive on Saturday, May 3rd. The event took place at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where 50 individuals turned out to donate. Following evaluations, 41 pints of blood were successfully collected.

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group organized this regular blood drive from 8AM to 2:30PM. Upon arriving at the polyclinic, prospective donors were directed to a screening area. Those who passed the screening and were deemed eligible were escorted to a room to donate a pint of blood. After donating, participants received sweet treats, and nurses monitored them for a few minutes before allowing them to leave.

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group extends its gratitude to everyone who supported the recent blood drive. Organizers commended the community for its strong backing during these times when islanders urgently need this essential resource. In the past, the group organized emergency blood drives to assist residents who required blood. Whether for an emergency or a regular blood drive, organizers appreciate those who dedicate their weekends to support these important community initiatives.

The group consistently acknowledges the efforts of community members and its dedicated team. Some notable contributors include Ashty Dennison, Brenda Letendre, Councillor Marina Kay, and Phillip Ramsey, among many others. Additionally, many volunteers, nurses, and personnel from the Belize City Blood Bank have played a vital role in collecting this life-saving resource.

To participate in the blood drives, donors are encouraged to get a good night’s sleep, eat a hearty meal rich in iron, and drink plenty of healthy fluids before donating. Potential donors should also avoid certain medications and refrain from consuming alcohol the night before the donation.

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group will continue to hold regular blood drives every three months. For emergencies requiring blood supplies or any inquiries related to blood drives, please contact the group at 615-4300.