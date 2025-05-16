Journalists Face Increased Risk of Mental Health Challenges

Journalism can be a demanding profession, often exposing reporters to high-stress environments and emotionally charged situations as they fulfil their daily responsibilities. Without a proper balance between work and personal life, this intense routine can take a toll on a journalist’s mental health. This concern was recently addressed during a workshop organized by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), where mental health issues affecting media professionals and others in similar fields were explored.

The two-day workshop, held on April 29th and 30th in Belize City, was conducted in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Iveth Quintanilla, the MOHW’s Technical Consultant, emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, noting that failing to do so can significantly impact an individual’s overall well-being.

“It can also affect your mental health; thus, it is very important to have a schedule for work and time for yourself,” Quintanilla stated. She discussed the unique mental health risks faced by journalists, including news fatigue, anxiety, depression, and even Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) because of exposure to traumatic events.

She further explained that a combination of long hours, high workloads, and stress can lead to burnout, a state of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion. Left unaddressed, this may result in substance misuse, reduced productivity, and deteriorating job performance. Quintanilla advised that at the earliest signs of mental strain, individuals should seek professional help.

Addressing the Issue

Quintanilla emphasized the importance of self-care practices, including getting sufficient sleep, engaging in regular physical activity, and making time for hobbies and relaxation. She also stressed the value of a strong support system, whether from family, friends, or colleagues, as a key factor in managing stress and preventing burnout.

The MOHW urges anyone experiencing symptoms of mental health issues to seek assistance. Individuals can contact the MOHW at 822-2325. Additional support is available through Mind Health Connect Belize at www.mindhealthconnect.com or by phone at 615-5957, as well as through the Mental Health Association at 202-2511 or [email protected].

Journalists, like many professionals, face unique pressures that can impact their mental health. Recognizing the signs and prioritizing self-care and support are essential steps toward sustaining both professional performance and personal well-being.