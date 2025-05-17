Ministry of Health and Wellness work to reduce suicide rates in Belize

Suicide cases in Belize often go unreported due to ethical guidelines surrounding media coverage. Nevertheless, such incidents occur each year, prompting officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) to raise awareness about preventing these tragic deaths and to encourage individuals to seek help. Reports indicate an increase in suicides in the country, and the ministry urges anyone in need of assistance to call 822-2325.

Iveth Quintanilla, the Mental Health Coordinator at MOHW, shared data from a report covering the years 2020 to 2024. According to her findings, young adults aged 18 to 34 are the most affected demographic, making up 59% of all suicide cases during this period. A total of 171 suicides were recorded, with males accounting for 80% (137 cases) and females for the remaining 20% (34 cases). Quintanilla also noted an increase in suicides in 2023, with 46 deaths reported—the highest number in the five years.

The report revealed that the Cayo District has the highest number of suicides, followed by Belize, Corozal, and Stann Creek Districts. In response, Quintanilla stated that the ministry, along with various partners, is collaborating on targeted mental health outreach, support, and prevention strategies. Many of the cases are believed to be linked to mental health issues, making early prevention campaigns in schools and youth programs essential. Quintanilla emphasized that no one is alone and that help is readily available.

The media and various partners are assisting with this sensitive topic

The way suicide is reported can significantly influence public perception and behavior. Responsible reporting can raise awareness and potentially prevent further suicides, while sensationalized coverage may increase the risk of imitative actions among vulnerable individuals. To mitigate these risks, reporters should avoid using sensational language in headlines, refrain from describing the methods used, and not disclose the locations where suicides occur.

Additionally, it is important to avoid using photographs or videos of the incident, refrain from detailing the contents of suicide notes, and not oversimplify the reasons behind a suicide. Instead, media outlets are encouraged to provide accurate information on where and how to seek help for suicidal thoughts, while exercising caution in reporting on celebrity suicides.

Furthermore, the media should focus on sharing stories about coping with life’s stressors and emphasize the importance of seeking help.

In line with these efforts, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization in Belize, alongside the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other partners, remains dedicated to making suicide prevention a top priority in the country. As part of this ongoing initiative, an in-country mission will take place in the coming weeks to review and update the Police Training Manual. This update will specifically aim to enhance protocols for addressing situations involving individuals with mental health challenges and those at risk of suicide.