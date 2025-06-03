Ministry of Health & Wellness Warns the Public Against Consumption of Royal Honey

Press Release. Belmopan. June 2, 2025. The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) is advising the public against the purchase and consumption of a product in circulation labelled as Royal Honey. This is a product marketed for sexual enhancement.

This advisory follows alerts issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Ministry of Health of Costa Rica, both of which confirmed, through laboratory analysis, that the product contains undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients.

These undeclared ingredients may cause harmful health effects, especially in individuals with underlying medical conditions or those taking prescription medications. The product is falsely promoted as “natural” and is sold primarily through online platforms and informal vendors.

The Ministry strongly advises the public to obtain health products only from licensed pharmacies and authorized distributors. The sale of medications and supplements through social media, street vendors, or other informal sources is strongly discouraged, as these products may be unregulated and unsafe.

Anyone who has encountered these or other questionable health products is encouraged to report them to the Ministry of Health & Wellness at [email protected] or by calling +501-880-2363.

The Ministry remains committed to ensuring the safety and quality of products available to the public and will continue to monitor and take necessary action against unapproved or potentially harmful health products.