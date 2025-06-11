PAHO/WHO Belize, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Belize Police Force, hosts Training of Trainers on the Revised Mental Health Training Manual Police Officers Training Guide, focusing on Mental Health Interventions

Belize City, Belize, June 09, 2025 (PAHO) – The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) and the Belize Police Force, launched a four-day training for seventy-five police officers.

The training will equip the police officers with the critical skills needed to take care of their mental health, respond effectively to individuals experiencing mental health crises, and provide further training to police officers countrywide. As mental health continues to be a priority for the MoHW, particularly in times of crises, the need for comprehensive care, including self-care, early intervention, and effective response strategies, has never been more urgent.

Addressing gaps in response to mental health crises and focusing on a multi-disciplinary approach to mental health interventions, the key objectives of the training include:

• Strengthening the capacity of police instructors to deliver training based on the revised training manual.

• Enhancing the ability of police officers to intervene in situations involving individuals with mental health conditions.

• Improving the awareness of basic mental health conditions that officers may encounter.

• Providing critical self-care techniques to support the well-being of police officers.

• Fostering improved collaboration between law enforcement and mental health professionals to ensure more effective interventions.

While Belize has long been committed to supporting mental health care, challenges persist in ensuring appropriate responses during mental health crises. Developed in 2007 by the PAHO/WHO and MoHW, the initial training manual aimed to strengthen the roles of police officers and healthcare professionals in such situations.

Through interactive presentations, role-playing, and group activities, this training will ensure that police officers are equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to recognize potential mental health crises before they escalate, while maintaining their own mental health and well-being.

The PAHO/WHO Belize, the MoHW, and the Belize Police Force remain committed to further strengthening the response to mental health crises, recognizing that mental health care is a shared responsibility among all sectors.

